AKRON (WJW) – Police arrested a ride-share driver, described as a “serial rapist,” at his home in Akron Thursday.

Mohamed Reeda, 24, was arrested on three counts of rape, two counts of abduction and one count of attempted rape, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the release, Reeda looked for women that were walking alone, or walking with one other woman, and lured them into his vehicle. Reeda then took the women to isolated locations.

Detectives have identified eight victims so far, who were from all around Akron, the release said.

Reeda’s charges stem from crimes he committed beginning in November 2022 and continuing until March 2023.

“Removing this serial predator from our community has clearly made Akron a safer place. The victims in this case experienced trauma that most will not be able to understand, and nothing can be done to undo the harm this suspect caused; however, I hope this arrest is the first step leading to bringing the suspect to justice and assisting the victims in their journey toward healing” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in the release.

Police ask that those who had a similar experience with Reeda contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.