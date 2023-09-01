(WKBN) — Now that September is here, it marks the beginning of hunting season in the state of Ohio.

As of Sept. 1, Ohioans may begin hunting squirrel (fox, red and gray), dove, rail (Virginia and sora), snipe, and gallinule.

Early Canada goose season runs from Sept. 2-10, and early teal (blue-winged and green-winged) hunting is Sept. 2-17. The deer archery season is not far behind, with statewide hunting opening on Sept. 30.

Early in the hunting season, squirrels are found in forests and woodlands that have beech, oak and hickory trees.

Doves have been a popular game bird since 1995. They are abundant during the start of the season, especially in agricultural areas and open fields, and migrate to southern habitats for the winter.

Canada geese, blue-winged teal, and green-winged teal are some of the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands. Waterfowl can be hunted in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds, or from a boat. Waterfowl identification is important in the early season, when similar species are not legal game, so it is a good idea to review an identification guide before an early season hunt.

Hunters are reminded to check the current regulations for changes to season dates and daily limits as the 2023 fall season begins.