EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A resident in the Indian Hills Senior Community complex in Euclid was arrested and charged yesterday after police executed a search warrant.

51-year-old John P. Comer was taken into custody and charged with receiving and/or distributing visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

Comer will appear in federal court for his initial appearance later today.

