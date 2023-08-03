COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Boggs, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, wants to find a family with a relaxing lifestyle that could cater to his older self.

Brandy Trott, the shelter’s behavior coordinator, called the 12-year-old mini labrador mix one of her favorite dogs.

“I love senior dogs,” Trott said. “I would love to find him a home so he doesn’t have to stay in the shelter any longer than he is now.”

Boggs. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Ideally, Boggs would thrive best in a house with lots of carpets, the behavior coordinator added.

“Definitely I think, will need some rugs and that kind of stuff,” Trott said. “(He) has a harder time on the hardwood floors.”

Besides Boggs’ preference for certain home flooring, however, Trott said he will go on longer walks than one might think.

“If you wanted a hiking buddy or something like that, probably not going to be your kind of dog,” Trott said. “But if you just want short strolls around the block, I think he’d appreciate that.”

Boggs also gets along well with other dogs at the shelter. He has a basset hound friend he regularly plays with named Dougan, and Trott added he could befriend most dogs that are less energetic.

“He’ll definitely be playful, but they can’t be too rough just because he can fall pretty easily,” Trott said. “So somebody probably a similar size, more, like, chill that would like to kind of bounce around.”

Boggs is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus, and would need to be fostered first before adoption. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Wonton. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Wonton

Tri-color Siberian Husky mix

3-year-old male

Busy bee rating from shelter

Neutered and up to date on shots

Brooke. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Brown and black large breed mix

2-year-old female

Housebroken, shelter favorite and free spirit ratings from shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots

Eggy. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Black and tan Siberian Husky and German Shepherd mix

4-year-old female

Go-getter rating from shelter

Spayed and up to date on shots

Peanut Butter. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)