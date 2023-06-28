(WKBN) — Two U.S. senators have joined forces to confront a total of 23 companies that they allege have committed wage theft.

U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are demanding answers from 23 companies that appear to have committed wage theft by denying low-wage workers overtime pay by abusing the label “manager.”

The senators sent letters to 23 companies identified in a recent report as having the highest proportion of positions used to strategically avoid paying workers overtime –– Bojangles, 84Lumber, Arby’s, Sonic Drive-in, Spencer’s, Weis markets, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, Combined Insurance, Jiffy Lube, Popeyes, Burger King, GNC, H&R Block, Life Time Fitness, Dairy Queen, Boston Market, Mainsource Bank, Subway Sandwiches, Jimmy John’s, Little Caesars, Crossmark, OfficeMax and KFC.

The senators called on each company to immediately cease its “overtime evasion practices” and answer questions regarding its tactics of “managerial” titles to avoid paying workers overtime.

“Firms appear to have systematically misclassified workers that spend the majority of their time performing manual labor tasks as managers—using titles like ‘director of first impressions’ and ‘assistant bingo manager’ – to deny them billions of dollars in overtime pay… By ‘provid[ing] salaries just above the federal cutoff to frontline workers and mislabel[ling] them as managers,’ [each company] appears to have committed wage theft by evading its statutory duty to pay workers what they have earned,” wrote the senators.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of 1938 prevents workers from being forced to work excessive hours without additional compensation. If covered employees work more than 40 hours in a given work week, they must receive overtime pay at one-and-a-half times their regular pay rate. Salaried employees who earn less than the federal overtime threshold of $35,568 annually are automatically eligible for overtime pay. However, the FLSA overtime guarantee does not apply to workers with salaries above that threshold and bona fide “managers”: executive, administrative and professional employees.

The senators wrote to 23 companies identified by a recent National Bureau of Economic Research report as having the highest proportion of “manager” positions at just above the federal overtime salary threshold used to strategically avoid paying workers overtime.

Given these concerns, Senators Brown and Warren are demanding each company immediately stop its “wage theft tactics” and pay their employees the overtime pay they have earned. They are asking each company to respond to a set of questions about the scope of its use of “managerial” titles and corresponding salaries and provide information about its overtime spending by July 11, 2023.