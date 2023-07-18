(WJW) – Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) has introduced a bill aimed at prohibiting gender reassignment procedures on minors.

His office announced the new legislation on Tuesday.

The legislation classifies the performance of gender-affirming care on children as a Class C felony, encompassing genital mutilation, chemical castration and sterilization.

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children,” Vance said in a press release.

The bill would also ban hormone or testosterone treatment.

The Senate bill mirrors H.R. 1399, introduced by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Violation of the law would be punishable by 12 years in prison, the bill states.

It would also allow anyone who has been through gender-affirming care to file civil lawsuits against anyone who was involved in the procedure.

Vance calls the legislation the Protect Children’s Innocence Act.