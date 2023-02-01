WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Newly elected Ohio Sen. JD Vance announced Wednesday his Senate committee assignments.
Vance will serve on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.
Each party assigns committee members and limits the number and type of panels any one senator may serve or chair.
I’m excited for the opportunities these committees will provide me to better serve the people of Ohio. My first priority in the Senate is fighting for my fellow Ohioans and the communities we call home. Every Ohioan feels the consequences of the reckless economic mistakes our leaders have made in recent decades – from bad trade deals that hollowed out our manufacturing base, to trillions in reckless spending that created a historic inflation crisis, and every other blunder in between. We have a real opportunity to implement policies that will redirect investment and manufacturing capacity away from foreign nations and back to the American heartland where it belongs. Ohioans deserve leaders in Washington who will put their interests first, and that’s exactly what I aim to do.Sen. JD Vance