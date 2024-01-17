(WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is backing two pieces of legislation that he says will help stop fentanyl at the border and release the resources needed for the crackdown.

Brown introduced legislation Wednesday called the Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act. The measure would increase staffing and technology to detect illicit drugs and other contraband that is being smuggled through ports of entry or at illegal crossings along the border.

The legislation would fund the hiring of more border agents and technology that could scan vehicles and cargo and provide detailed images of the interior. The bill would also help to increase seizures of firearms.

Earlier this month, Brown spoke with the WKBN 27 First News about his FEND Off Act — also targeting drug smuggling. The legislation would impose sanctions on companies that manufacture pre-curser chemicals used to make fentanyl as well as take action against criminal cartels that work to bring the drug into the United States.

According to the DEA, China remains the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked through international mail and other operations, as well as the main source for all fentanyl-related substances trafficked into the United States.

In addition, the DEA has seen increased quantities of fentanyl coming from clandestine operations in Mexico and India.