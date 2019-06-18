Senator Sherrod Brown introduces baby crib safety bill

Over 20 babies died between 2006-2012 from suffocation due to crib bumpers, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown introduced the Safe Cribs Act in the hopes of banning the manufacturing, selling and importing of crib bumpers in the United States.

Even though businesses have marketed these bumpers as safe, 48 babies have died and 146 babies have been injured with crib bumpers from 1985-2012, according to Brown’s office.

Senator Brown joined representatives in Illinois, Maryland, and Connecticut so that they could introduce the bill.

Brown said two years ago, Ohio banned the sale of crib bumpers. He hopes that this act will eventually be in place at the national level.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in following Ohio’s lead by introducing legislation that would ban the sale of these products nationally, help keep babies safe while they sleep and prevent future infant deaths,” Brown said.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts is supportive of the new ruling.

“Babies are safest sleeping alone, on their backs and in an empty crib, and this ban will help parents protect their babies from a tragic and preventable death,” Roberts said.

Health officials currently recommend that parents keep cribs bare to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.