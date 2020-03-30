Senator Portman donates salary to charities helping Ohioans impacted by virus

Portman said he will be donating his salary through the end of May

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced on Monday that he will be donating his salary through the end of May to five organizations across Ohio that are working to help people affect by COVID-19.

Portman said his salary will be donated to the Cleveland Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, the Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund, the United Way and Greater Cincinnati Foundation local nonprofit fund, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation Covid-19 Response.

You can read Portman’s full statement below: