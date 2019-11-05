Senator Casey proposes expansion of free school lunches to students raised by caregivers

FILE – In this July 22, 2104 file photo Children receive a free lunch at the Phoenix Day @ Central Park Youth Program in downtown Phoenix. Signs of entrenched childhood poverty, hunger and disparities in education have shifted to the American Southwest and states such as Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, according a comprehensive study […]

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Senator Bob Casey introduced a bill that would expand free school lunches to students raised by grandparents or other relatives.

The Caregivers Access and Responsible Expansion Act of 2019 or the CARE for Kids Act would provide financial relief to the millions of caregivers who have taken on large responsibility, as well as add more nutritional support for children in their care.

“Far too many children across Pennsylvania and the nation have unstable living situations, many of whom are displaced due to the opioid epidemic. During this tumultuous time, these children should not have to worry when or where they will receive their next meal,” said Senator Casey. “The CARE for Kids Act provides assurance that these children can maintain access to nutritious foods through school meal programs. This legislation also eases the financial burden for the selfless caregivers, often grandparents or other relatives, who have taken on the responsibility of caring for these children.”

The CARE for Kids Act of 2019 aims to build on the existing school meal eligibility for children who already qualify for free lunches, ensuring that children taken out of foster care and put into informal living arrangements are not left behind.

More than 2.6 million children in the U.S. are being raised by grandparents and other relatives.

