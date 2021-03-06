Senate passes COVID-19 relief bill; local lawmaker hopes new legislation will help Ohio

(WKBN) – On Saturday, the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

Just last week, one local lawmaker also introduced legislation that would bring $125 million in grants to Ohio bars, restaurants and the lodging industry.

The grants would be provided in increments of 10, 20 or 30 thousand dollars.

“These business owners, they’re struggling. They’re on their last breath, and they’re looking for some help, and they wanna get back to some normalcy, and as this economy starts to open back up, this will be some great intro to allow them to kind of catch up so to speak,” said Al Cutrona, state representative of the 59th District.

House Bill 169 is currently awaiting its committee assignment.