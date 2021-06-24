Senate goes around House to pass college athlete rights bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A bill that had the support of Ohio State University and bi-partisan support at the state assembly is now looking for a new path forward.

This after Ohio House attached an amendment to SB 187 that some say is anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans.

“No school interscholastic conference or organization that regulates inter-scholastics shall permit biological males to participate in athletic team or an athletic competition designated only for biological female participants,” said Representative Jena Powell. She called for adding the amendment early Thursday evening. It would ban transgender women from competing in female sports competitions.

The state senate chose to bypass the house’s version of the NIL bill Thursday night by choosing to put the language into House Bill 29.

The original NIL legislation called for allowing college athletes to make a profit off their name, image, and likeness.

Densil Porteous with Stonewall Columbus is upset by the house’s attempted amendment. He says Pride is a time to celebrate identity and seeing the attempt at banning trans women from the female competition is an attack.

“To say that we have to keep them out of the sport and to ensure they are registering with men’s sports or co-ed sports that’s diminishing of who they are,” said Porteous.

Senator Niraj Antani, who sponsored sb 187, did not address the house’s amendment earlier Thursday evening but said this about the House’s passage.

“Regardless of what happens to that bill, the most important part is not a bill, the most important part is that language getting to the governor’s desk and signed by the governor,” said Porteous.

Porteous is calling for legislators to put an end to amendments and bills that attack the LGBTQ community.

“This doesn’t belong in any legislation. No one should be legislating how someone feels and identifies and so to even think that they thought to tuck this in is ridiculous.”

House Bill 29 now has the name, image, likeness language in it, and now goes back to the Ohio House.

The question is, will the house take it up?