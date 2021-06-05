Senate budget plan would end Ohio day care quality mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state budget proposed by Senate Republicans includes a measure eliminating a quality of care rating that day cares must meet to receive public dollars.

Republican Matt Huffman of Lima is the Senate president. He says the mandate has led to a decrease in day cares as some are unable to meet the requirements.

Huffman said the Senate plan would help increase access to publicly funded day care.

Advocates for the mandate say the proposal came out of the blue. They argue that meeting the quality rating is not difficult and eliminating it will lead to less quality day care for people relying on publicly funded options.

