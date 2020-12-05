Senate approves bill making Juneteenth paid Ohio holiday

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate has approved a bill declaring Juneteenth a paid state holiday.

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States, commemorating June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free.

Andrew Brenner is a Republican senator representing a portion of suburban Columbus. He says Juneteenth is a way to remind future generations of the moment a divided nation began to come together.

Hearcel Craig is a Democrat senator representing parts of Columbus. He says declaring Juneteeth a paid state holiday would allow Ohioans to celebrate everyone’s independence.