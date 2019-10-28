Sen. Brown hosts roundtable ahead of court ruling on Affordable Care Act

More than 200,000 Ohioans got insurance last year through the ACA marketplace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three federal appeals court judges are expected to make a ruling soon on the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

On Monday, United States Senator Sherrod Brown hosted a discussion on it, with medical providers and others.

He’s concerned about the outcome once the judges’ ruling comes out.

The ACA benefitted from a mandate to get health insurance.

“If you’re insured and you’re young and you’re healthy, obviously that’s good for the whole system. I think we’ve mostly done that. This court case is going to strip a lot of that away,” Brown said.

More than 200,000 Ohioans got insurance last year through the ACA marketplace.

The roundtable was at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.