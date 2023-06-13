AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Aurora wants to provide beach access and open a public park in the former Geauga Lake amusement park and part of the old Sea World Ohio.

Monday, the mayor presented the proposed plan, where the city would buy the property from Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) for $4.5 million, paid for using $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“This is a legacy purchase for the people of Aurora,” Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin said in a statement.

The combined properties — 40-acres of lakefront and a 53-acre lake — would be reopened as The Aurora Park at Geauga Lake.

Geauga Lake amusement park was closed for good in 2007, with buildings and rides falling into disrepair (its water park, Wildwater Kingdom, continued to operate until 2016). But in the last couple years, new development plans have gotten underway after ICP purchased the land, which covers Aurora and Bainbridge Township, in 2020.

Plans have not been finalized for the new park, but the mayor said it’s going to include a pool and non-motorized boating.

“While we have some initial conceptual plans for the property, we intend to be thoughtful and deliberate in its development,” Womer Benjamin said in a statement. “We expect to tackle this project in stages but are eager to provide public access as soon as reasonably possible. There are still many decisions to be made and more to come on this exciting opportunity.”

See renderings for the proposed park below:

Courtesy Environmental Design Group

Courtesy Environmental Design Group

According to the proposal, some of the original structures would also be rehabilitated and repurposed including the “iconic Sea World aquarium,” which could be turned into a restaurant.

The mayor said they hope to begin building within “12-months” after demolition.