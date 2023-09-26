(WJW) – Keep an eye out.

An invasive insect has been spotted in the Dayton area for the first time and experts are asking the public if you see one — report it.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the box tree moth is an invasive pest from East Asia that threatens boxwood plantings and the horticulture industry.

Adult box tree moths generally have white bodies with a brown head and abdomen tip. Their wings are white and slightly iridescent, with an irregular thick brown border, spanning 1.6 to 1.8 inches, at Forest Pest Methods Laboratory, Buzzards Bay, MA. USDA photo by Hannah Nadel

Box tree moth larvae and webbing. Box tree moths overwinter as larvae. Once temperatures rise, overwintering larvae emerge and typically begin feeding in March, continuing until they pupate in late April to early May. Photo by Cydalima perspectalis (DPHNPE) – https://gd.eppo.int

These box tree moth caterpillars recently hatched from their eggs, at Forest Pest Methods Laboratory, Buzzards Bay, MA. USDA photo by Hannah Nadel

Pupation occurs on the host leaves in silk cocoons. If the boxwood host is defoliated, pupation may occur away from the host plant using leaves from the surrounding area. Pupae will typically first appear in April or May and will be present continuously through the summer and into the fall, depending on the local climate and timing of generations. USDA photo by Hannah Nadel

Boxwood is an important decorative shrub and is one that is a valuable part of Ohio’s nursery economy, explain experts.

Officials say the box tree moth was first spotted in Ohio in June near the border of Hamilton and Clermont counties. The invasive bug was also detected in Warren and Butler Counties. Now, a sighting has been confirmed in Montgomery County, according to a release from the ODA.

The boxwood plant on the left is healthy. The boxwood plant on the right is dead or dying from box tree moth caterpillar damage. USDA photo by Ignacio Baez (l) and Mafalda Weldon (r)

The box tree moth is different than the spotted lanternfly, which is another invasive insect that has made headlines in Ohio recently.

Here is what you can do to help stop this pest:

Familiarize yourself with the insect’s appearance and signs of damage on boxwood shrubs.

Check any boxwood plants you have for signs of box tree moth life stages.

If you find any signs of infestation, take a picture, and report it.

Note: Signs of feeding include chewed, cut, or missing leaves, yellowing or brown leaves, white webbing, and green-black excrement on or around the plant.

If you see one, CLICK HERE to report it.