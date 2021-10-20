Second weekend sexual assault reported at Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A rape was reported in a dorm at Ohio University, the second sexual assault to be reported over the weekend.

According to an alert from the school, the Ohio University Police Department responded to a call from the hospital reporting a rape that happened in the early morning hours Sunday.

The alert states the female victim told a nurse that she met a man in Uptown Saturday night. The man then met up with the woman later at James Hall, where he used force to have intercourse with her.

Police said the attack happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

This is the second sexual assault case to be reported to the university this past weekend. On Sunday, Ohio University Police responded to a call from a female student who reported a man accompanied her to her dorm room where he had sex with her while she was unable to consent.