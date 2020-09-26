Second teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in photographer’s death at Hocking Hills park

The woman was struck and killed by a log that rolled off a cliff near Old Man's Cave

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A second teenager has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a photographer at Hocking Hills State Park in 2019.

Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan, accepted a similar plea agreement to Jaden Churchheus, 17, in the death of 44-year-old Chillicothe photographer Victoria Schafer. She was struck and killed by a log that rolled off a cliff near Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2, 2019, while shooting senior portraits.

The teens were accused of pushing the log off the cliff.

Hocking County Common Pleas Judge John Wallace sentenced Buckley to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years. The sentence was stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where the sentence be reconsidered.

