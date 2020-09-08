Search is on in Toledo for missing 3-year-old boy with autism

Braylen Noble, whose mother reported him missing Friday, was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse shirt

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) – A search is underway for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Toledo Friday. Police say Braylen Noble has autism and is nonverbal.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his recovery.

Meanwhile, volunteers are searching near the area Braylen went missing.

"He likes Mickey Mouse music. People have been playing Mickey Mouse music over their phone,"

Searchers by the dozen disappeared into the woods Monday, walking an area along Swan Creek looking for some sign of the young boy.

"A lot of roughage. A lot of roughage,"

The circumstances are even tougher.

“I can’t even imagine what that mother, what that grandmother, what that family is feeling right now,” said Mike Toffler, one of the volunteers.

Toffler helped organize Monday’s search.

“I’m incredibly hopeful but you don’t know how that’s going to turn out, especially with the amount of time he’s been gone,” he said.

Toledo police say the boy’s mother reported him missing around noon Friday. Since then, tips and searches — as far away as a Michigan garbage transfer facility — have come up empty.

No sign of Braylen. No clear answers as to what happened.

“I’m not going to give you a theory because we’re going to explore everything, OK? So everything is open for us to go investigate, so theories come and go. We want to make sure we have all the information and we’ll follow up,” Lt. Dan Gerken said.

Everyone in the search is hopeful the 3-year-old, last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse shirt, is still out there.

“It could be your son, my son, anybody’s son and right now, it’s a call for help,” said Walter Gray, another volunteer.

A mission to find the nonverbal little boy, determined to bring him safely home to the apartments that now bear missing posters.

“Find him. That’s all I want to do. Find him,” Gray said.

The FBI is also involved in the search.

