Search for missing Ohio teen expands nationwide

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) – The search for an Ohio teen who disappeared walking to school last Friday is now nationwide.

The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are now also involved in the search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

All afternoon, a steady stream of volunteers showed up at the Port Clinton Police Department, grabbing missing posters spreading the word and hoping for the one tip that helps bring Dilly home.

Lorie Anderson never met Dilly, but seven days into his disappearance, she said it struck a nerve with many people.

She’s hoping Dilly is still out there — someplace safe.

“Oh, I pray every day,” Anderson said. “I ask my kids to pray, family members to pray, everybody to just praying that he gets brought home and he’s safe.”

No one has seen or heard from Dilly since he left for school Friday morning. He never made it to school.

Port Clinton’s police chief was still hopeful on Friday night.

“Harley’s alive, and I’m going to believe that until I hear otherwise,” said Chief Rob Hickman.

Police are tight-lipped about the investigation and tips they’ve received.

The chief didn’t answer when asked if this was still considered an endangered runaway case or if it had become a criminal investigation.

More than 150 acres of farm fields, woods and shoreline have been searched with still no sign of the teen.

It’s why Anderson says she won’t stop searching, looking for the boy she never met but now feels so close to.

“If it was one of my kids, I’d want the community to come together and do the same thing for me,” she said.

A $4,000 reward is being offered for information in the case, and the police chief said that total is expected to increase.