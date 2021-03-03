Search for body of 6-year-old Middletown boy delayed Wednesday due to high water

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Middletown Chief of Police David Birk said Wednesday that the search for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson is delayed.

Birk said water levels in the Ohio River are too high to search the area. Levels will continue to be monitored for the rest of the week.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, on Sunday. But when questioned further, the mother and her boyfriend, James Russell Hamilton, said the child was killed in Preble County a few days prior.

Court documents say Gosney told police she took James to Rush Run Park in Preble County and was going to leave him there. He attempted to get back in the car and the mother drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging him.

Gosney later returned to the park where she found James in the parking lot with a head injury. She told police she believed James was dead and took him back to a home on Crawford Street.

The following day, Gosney and Hamilton drove to the Ohio River and dumped the boy’s body in the water, according to court documents.

Gosney faces charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse. Hamilton faces charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse.

Birk said Gosney has two other young children that have been placed in foster care. The City of Middletown said they are working with Middletown City Schools to set up a trust for James’ siblings.

The city said the trust will be available for the community soon.

Community members have been laying down candles, signs, toys and more in memory of the first-grader in front of his house.

Middletown City Schools held a vigil for him Tuesday night at Barnitz Stadium.