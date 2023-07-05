COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A common theory associated with young kids, their time in front of screens and school performance may have been debunked by Ohio State University researchers.

Rebecca Dore, the director of research for OSU’s Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy, lead the study, which found no connection between a child’s screen time and any effect on academic skills that researchers monitored. The study did, however, find some impact on preschoolers’ social skills, but only if they spent more than two hours in front of screens per day or more than one hour at night.

“Lower-income and minority households often face a lot of obstacles that make it more difficult to limit screen time,” Dore said. “These results can help reassure parents that it is not uniformly and overwhelmingly negative.”

Researchers tied screen time’s effect on social skills to two possible explanations:

Dore said spending more than two hours in front of screens means the child has less time to spend on other activities that would better develop social skills, such as interacting with other children or adults.

More than one hour of screen time at night could mean the child is getting less or poorer quality sleep, which could alter their ability to interact positively with other children during the day.

How the study worked

The group’s research project, published in the Translational Issues in Psychological Science journal, used data gathered between 2018 and 2019 and included 179 children set to enter kindergarten the next year. Research assistants worked with the children’s families to record a 24-hour diary that documented their kids’ time on screens. The details included when the child started and stopped, what kind of media they watched and what kind of device they used.

As parents recorded the diaries, researchers assessed their children’s language, literacy and math skills as well as social and behavioral skills at each child’s preschool. They tested the preschoolers once in the fall and once in spring, to check development.

The 179 children in the study averaged “nearly two hours of screen time each day,” and researchers documented that 46% of that screen time took place around night, which they defined as between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. While the study identified a trend with social skills, the researchers found no significant effect on the children’s academic skills, regardless of the time it took place.

How does it impact parenting?

Dore said the study should reassure parents, who may have a separate guideline from the American Academy of Pediatrics on their minds. That organization recommends preschoolers spend less than one hour a day on screens. However, the OSU researchers called that expectation unrealistic, especially for low-income families.

“Sure, parents should monitor screen time,” Dore said. “But there are so many other bigger problems that these low-income families are facing. We need to move toward more evidence-based efforts to reduce the barriers to their children associated with living in poverty.”

The study is available as published on the American Psychological Association website.