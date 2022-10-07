PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.

Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, one count of rape of a child under the age of 10 and three counts of child endangerment. His bond was set at $550,000.

One of the victim’s parents reported to authorities Tuesday that her son was sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia, which led the sheriff’s office to investigate alongside two other agencies.