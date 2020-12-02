Scioto County Commissioner dies of COVID-19

The Ohio Department of Health reports 56 new COVID-19 cases for Scioto County as of Wednesday

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Scioto County Commissioner has died due to complications related to COVID-19.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Scioto County and Portsmouth health officials confirmed the death of Commissioner Mike Crabtree, 71. Crabtree’s death is the 28th related to the virus in the county.

“It is with a broken heart and profound regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend Scioto County Commissioner Mike Crabtree. We ask that you please pray for Dianna his wife and their entire family. We will miss our friend,” the Scioto County Commission said on its Facebook Page.

“I was very saddened to learn of the passing of Scioto County Commissioner, Mike Crabtree. Mike was a good friend and neighbor to my family and to me. He was a fellow Army veteran—one of my “Army buddies”—and he was a dedicated public servant. Above all, he was a wonderful human being. My wife, Jennifer, and I extend our condolences to Mike’s wife, Dianna, and to their families. May God be with all of them in this time of tragedy.” Ohio State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott)

The Ohio Department of Health reports 56 new COVID-19 cases for Scioto County as of Wednesday, Dec. 2, bringing the total to 2,301 total cases. Health officials say three more Scioto County residents are in the hospital fighting the virus. 188 people have been hospitalized in the county throughout the pandemic. This number does not represent the current number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

42 more people have recovered from the virus, according to health officials, bringing the total to 1,523 recoveries in Scioto county. State health officials say today’s COVID-19 report is incomplete due to thousands of reports still pending review. ODH says they are working through a surge of COVID-19 testing.

At this time, Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.