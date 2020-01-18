Scholarship fund planned for missing Ohio teen found dead

Harley Dilly's body was found Monday across the street from his family's Port Clinton home

PORT CLINTON, Ohio – A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of an Ohio teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home.

The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Marc Wolfe, owner of a Port Clinton bait and tackle store, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a non-profit to oversee the scholarship fund in Harley Dilly’s name.

The 14-year-old boy was reported missing Dec. 20. His body was found Monday across the street from his family’s Port Clinton home.

His funeral is scheduled for Jan. 25.

