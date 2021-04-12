Safe Digging Month reminds Ohio to call before you dig

Ohio law requires a person to notify Ohio811 48 hours in advance of any digging or excavating project

(WKBN) – Ohio law requires a person to notify Ohio811 48 hours in advance of any digging or excavating project.

That gives utility owners enough time to mark the location of lines under your property so you don’t hit one.

It’s just as important to call for a backyard project as it is for the big contractors.

April is Safe Digging Month, a time to highlight the importance of calling before you dig so that underground utilities can be marked.

That protects you and the neighborhood from disruptions, injury and property damage.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, when you notify 811 and you wait the 48 hours to allow underground facilities to be marked, 99% of the time your excavation will occur without any incidents or damage to underground facilities. So, it’s a huge importance to go ahead and make that call,” said Kevin Schimming of Ohio811.

The service is free.

You can call Ohio811 to set up an appointment or schedule one through their app or website.