The Russo brothers are back in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Russo brothers are back in the Cleveland area.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo will begin filming scenes from their film “Cherry” Tuesday in the Conventry commercial area.

“Cherry” is based on the New York Times bestseller by the same name. It focuses on an Army medic struggling with PTSD and opioid addiction.

Filming will take place on Lancashire Road and on Coventry near Hampshire.

Streets will be blocked for the day.