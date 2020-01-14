Rootstown man pleads guilty to setting Ohio deputy on fire

Sgt. James Acklin once worked for the Kinsman Police Department

(WKBN) – The man who set a Portage County sheriff’s deputy on fire last February will be spending 16 years in prison.

Jay Brannon, of Rootstown, pleaded guilty last week to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

Brannon threw an ignited can of liquid at officers while being served a felony warrant.

Sgt. James Acklin was burned in the attack and was hospitalized for several days.

“For everybody involved, all the deputies there that night, I am truly sorry for what you had to go through and endure. I wish I could remember more of that night because it makes it hard not remembering,” Brannon said.

Acklin suffered burns on 20% of his body.

“I’m relieved now. Injuries are pretty much healed. I have chronic pain in the back of my arm but other than that, the Akron Children’s burn unit did an awesome job,” Acklin said.

