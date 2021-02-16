Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse designates 2 restrooms as all-gender

It's part of an effort to be welcoming to everyone

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has now designated two of its restrooms as all-gender.

“As part of the extensive, ongoing commitment of the Cavs, Monsters and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization to maintain and foster an inclusive environment that is welcoming to everyone, two restrooms at the FieldHouse have been permanently converted into all-gender facilities in order to increase safe and appropriate accommodations for all visitors,” the FieldHouse communications team said in a statement.

The bathrooms can be found on the lower street level by portals 29-30 and also on the upper level next to the Overlook Bar.

Bathrooms for men, women and families are located on every level of the FieldHouse, and suites also feature private restrooms.