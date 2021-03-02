Rock Hall Induction Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the Induction Ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30, 2021.

The team says they will have a virtual red carpet and other virtual events.

They’ll announce seating capacity and ticket sales in July.

RocketMortgage is currently approved for 25% seating capacity.

That’s about 5,100 people.

They say tickets will be available to the public, but how many tickets that will be is unclear right now.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its nominees February 10.

The nominees are:

Mary J. Blige (First-time nominee)

Kate Bush (Previously nominated in 2018, 2021)

Devo (Previously nominated in 2019, 2021)

Foo Fighters (First-time nominee)

The Go-Go’s (First-time nominee)

Iron Maiden (First-time nominee)

JAY-Z (First-time nominee)

Chaka Khan (Previously nominated in 2016, 2017, 2021)

Carole King (Previously nominated in 1989, 2021)

Fela Kuti (First time nominee)

LL Cool J (Previously nominated in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

New York Dolls (Previously nominated in 2001, 2021)

Rage Against the Machine (Previously nominated in 2018, 2019, 2021)

Todd Rundgren (Previously nominated in 2019, 2020, 2021)

Tina Turner (Previously nominated in 1987, 2021)

Dionne Warwick (First-time nominee)

Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Inductees will be announced in May 2021.

You can vote here until April 30.