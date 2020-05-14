Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ready to rock again, taking new precautions to keep visitors safe

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is ready to rock after being temporarily closed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



“And to be ready, we are working with the target date of June 15. We have a plan in place,” said Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock Hall.



That plan includes limited admission, timed tickets and temperature checks for visitors.

“Music will be playing on the plaza. You will come into the museum, follow a one-way path through the museum. The touch screens will be closed and the garage band area will be closed to begin with,” said Harris.

He noted that their plans are dependent on getting the go-ahead from the state.



“There is a consortium of museums that have provided advice to the governor. There are some guidelines that are being reviewed right now. We expect to hear something in the next week or two,” said Harris.



Updates will be posted at RockHall.com



Meanwhile, the Cleveland Museum of Art has announced plans to reopen on June 30.

“The institution, which is establishing coronavirus protocols, will adhere to policies set forth by the CDC and state and local governments, in addition to following site-specific safety measures,” said the museum in a statement.



CMA will also limit admission with a number of free “timed” tickets available.



And when the Cleveland Zoo reopens, it might be a drive-thru.



The Cleveland Metroparks saying they are considering a drive-thru option for their visitors.



However, they did not share any more information on how that would work or when they will reopen.