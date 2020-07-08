Rock and Roll Hall of Fame moves induction ceremony to televised special

Now, the ceremony will be replaced with a special on HBO to honor this year's inductees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN / WJW) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland canceled its live induction ceremony and concert this year.

With many concerts and large events not taking place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock Hall didn’t want to put the inductees and fans at risk.

The induction ceremony and concert were originally scheduled for May but then moved back to November. Now, the ceremony will be replaced with a special on HBO to honor this year’s inductees.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the live 2020 HOF Induction Ceremony concert on 11/7 is cancelled. In place of the live event, we'll broadcast an exclusive special about the #RockHall2020 Inductees on @HBO & HBO Max November 7, 2020 at 8pm. More details: https://t.co/BEun54az4b pic.twitter.com/6qGPq3g9rw — Rock Hall (@rockhall) July 8, 2020

“It’s more of a documentary-style show, so they will see old performance footage, see interviews. We’ll talk about the artist influences and it’s going to be a great celebration fitting of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” said Rock Hall president Greg Harris in an interview with Fox 8.

The HBO special will air on Nov. 7.

The 2021 induction ceremony and concert will be held in Cleveland next fall. This year’s inductee exhibit debuts at the museum on Aug. 14.

