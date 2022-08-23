STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – An Alliance man was killed along the Ohio Turnpike on Monday while working to help a disabled semi-truck.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a semi-truck was broken down on the side of the road on I-80 Westbound, east of I-71.

Investigators say a service vehicle pulled up to help the disabled semi. The roadside assistance worker was next to the truck when another semi heading westbound struck him.