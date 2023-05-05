OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WKBN) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, check out the newly renovated Magee March Visitor Center in Oak Harbor, Ohio.

The new 5,700-foot facility in Ohio’s Lake Erie wetlands and marsh area is the perfect place for bird watching and learning about Ohio’s birds.

The center includes a 20-foot-tall tree with herons and egrets, habitat displays, replicas of the 36 warbler species typically found in Ohio, new upper and lower decks, and a walkway for wildlife viewing.

Courtesy: ODNR

The center was constructed with bird-friendly glass and has a chairlift to provide access to the second floor.

The surrounding land is a conservation area and comprises 2,202 acres of prime habitat.

The $4 million renovation project was funded with capital bond dollars. Additional monies were obtained through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, and license sales paid by hunters.

The center is open for the Biggest Week in American Birding, which is May 5-14. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.