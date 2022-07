COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Monday after a lawnmower he was riding flipped and landed on top of him.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, it was called out about 11:20 a.m. to the 5200 block of the Fisher Road on the West Side.

A man there was cutting grass near a hill when the mower flipped over. The man was taken to Doctors Hospital.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.