RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — Officials in Richmond, Indiana are providing another update after Monday’s massive fire broke out at an industrial recycling center.

Many residents within the area where the fire started were ordered by authorities to evacuate the area for their general health and safety.

The fire was still active on Wednesday and light smoke can be seen in the area on Thursday, our 2 NEWS crew says. Residents on the Ohio side of the Miami Valley have been able to see and experience the smoke dozens of miles away from the initial site. The photographs below were taken at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton on Monday after the Indiana fire began.

Smoke seen at Day Air Ballpark (WDTN Staff Photo) Smoke seen at Day Air Ballpark (WDTN Staff Photo)

It is expected that around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, officials in Richmond will speak.

Our 2 NEWS crew is in Richmond hearing directly from the officials. You can watch the press conference in full in the video player above.

