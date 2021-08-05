Richland County man killed during standoff with police identified

MIFFLIN, Ohio (AP) — A man involved in a standoff with police at his northern Ohio home was shot and killed by officers during a confrontation inside the residence.

A police SWAT team had gone to the Mifflin home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to arrest 38-year-old Sean Rowe.

He was wanted on menacing and weapons charges stemming from a Fourth of July confrontation at the home.

Authorities had urged Rowe to turn himself in, but he refused and they said his behavior had become more aggressive in recent weeks.

After negotiating with Rowe for about three hours, the SWAT team entered the home.

Authorities said Rowe was shot after several attempts were made to subdue him with non-lethal force.

