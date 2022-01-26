RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner tells FOX 8 a nursing home resident was found dead outside the facility lying in the snow Tuesday.

The medical examiner was called to The Renaissance of Richfield.

The facility is located at 3975 Everett Rd. in Richfield.

Gary Guenther from the medical examiner’s office tells FOX 8 nursing home staff found the woman around 5:45 a.m.

The medical examiner identified her as 75-year-old Peggy Jirousek.

The medical examiner is investigating the case as a possible hypothermia death.

Richfield Police Chief Mike Swanson released a statement to FOX 8:

“Richfield Police are working closely with the Ohio Department of Health on the investigation into the recent death of a resident of the Renaissance of Richfield/Bath senior living facility. Richfield Police officers and EMTs from the Richfield Fire Department responded to an emergency call from a Renaissance staff member who found resident Peggy Jirousek lying on the ground outside the facility. Mrs. Jirousek was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead. Our sincerest sympathies go out to Mrs. Jirousek’s family and loved ones after this tragic incident. Given that this is an active investigation, we’ll have no comment beyond this statement and the incident report.”

FOX 8 Weather reports temperatures were in the 20s Monday night and Tuesday morning.

FOX 8 has calls into the facility and is checking the state records for any history of complaints and violations.

According to the facility’s website, The Renaissance is locally owned and operated by Jill and Jeff Risner.

Check back here for updates.