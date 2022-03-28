TROY, Ohio (AP) — A Rhode Island congressional candidate has been arrested on a menacing charge after a driver reported being followed for scores of miles in Ohio.

A spokesperson at the Miami County sheriff’s office said deputies stopped the car of 28-year-old Michael Neary at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after a sport utility vehicle driver reported having been followed from Columbus to Troy, more than 60 miles away.

Authorities said both drivers said they didn’t know each other, and Neary said he was stressed and focused on the other vehicle’s license plate. A message was left at a number listed in his name.