Reward money to pay for boys funeral, donation to nonprofit

The Port Clinton Police Department will cover the funeral expenses for 14-year-old Harley Dilly

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police department announced Wednesday that over $20,000 that was donated to find a missing boy will instead be used to cover funeral expenses with the remaining amount donated to a nonprofit.

The Port Clinton Police Department will cover the funeral expenses for 14-year-old Harley Dilly, purchase a floral arrangement, and donate over $10,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, WEWS-TV reported.

Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20 and was found in January inside a chimney across the street from his parents home. Authorities say they believe Dilly climbed onto the roof and suffocated in the chimney.

The owners of a vacant home removed the chimney where Dilly was found out of respect for the boy’s parents, police said Monday.