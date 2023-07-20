ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The case of a 14-year-old boy reported missing in 1991 from Ashtabula is being brought back to light, and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the mystery.

Local and federal investigators are once again looking at the case of Donnell White. White was last seen on a basketball court in Ashtabula in 1991. He was from the Cleveland area, specifically the Warrensville Heights and North Randall neighborhoods, but had been staying in Ashtabula with his grandmother at the time he went missing.

Details of his disappearance remain vague, however, more witnesses have come forward that may have been reluctant back then and renewed efforts in 2020 on Whitle’s disappearance resulted in more interviews with witnesses from across the country.

“Records are difficult to find, potential witnesses may have moved or even passed away. On the other hand, we have people talking to investigators now who weren’t willing in 1991 and that has helped ignite life into the case” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

One of the biggest obstacles in the case is that investigators say they don’t have a very good image of White, and no one has provided police with a better one. The picture they had been using over the years is not an accurate likeness, according to people who knew the child, and investigators are hoping that a new image showing age progression might help.

“We’ve identified the people closest to Donnell at the time he went missing. We are encouraging them to come forward and speak up. This child deserves to have his story told and we will not stop until that happens,” said U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Bill Boldin

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are being asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department at 44-992-7171 or the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-492-6833.