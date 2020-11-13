Retired Canton police officer convicted of workers’ comp fraud

Blaine has to pay the BWC over $66,000 in restitution and $23,000 in investigative costs

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – A retired Canton police officer was convicted of workers’ compensation fraud after investigators found out he was working two jobs while claiming to be permanently disabled.

James Blaine, of North Canton, pleaded guilty to the fourth-degree felony charge in Stark County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

According to investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Blaine was working as a security guard for a private company and running his own landscaping business in 2017.

At the same time, Blaine was collecting permanent total disability benefits for an injury he suffered while working at a salt company.

“If you’re working two jobs, you’re clearly not permanently disabled,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Kudos to our investigators for detecting this fraud and putting a stop to it.”

Blaine has to pay the BWC over $66,000 in restitution and $23,000 in investigative costs. He was also ordered to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

The fraud was unrelated to Blaine’s job as a police officer, which he retired from in 1997.