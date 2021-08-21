Residents of Ohio weighing in on redrawing district maps this election

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Ohio is considered one of the worst gerrymandered states in the country, according to an Associated Press analysis.

But that could be changing soon and residents can weigh in on how new district maps are drawn through the redistricting process. It happens every census year.

The League of Women voters is hosting a contest. Here you can submit how you think local and congressional districts should be drawn.

“The way that these maps are drawn is really fueling polarization of government disfunction because when a lawmaker knows he or she will always hold their seat– they don’t have to listen to their voters. They can listen to their big donors. They can listen to extreme partisan interests and that doesn’t work for Ohioans,” said Jen Miller, a member of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

There will be cash prizes totaling $3,250 and raffles for participants.

The contest runs through September 6. If you want to submit an entry just head over to the fair districts redistricting contest page by clicking here.