Residents in Ohio village find pink water flowing from taps

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Residents in an Ohio village are being urged to keep their taps running to allow water from its system to go from pink to clear.

The Doylestown Public Utilities Department on Thursday posted a statement on Facebook saying it was aware of the pink water “situation” affecting a portion of its customers in the village south Cleveland.

Utility officials say repairs at the village well head resulted in a potassium release that turned water pink.

Utility crews planned to flush hydrants in affected areas overnight Thursday.

Officials say the water is safe to drink.

