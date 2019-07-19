Representatives speak out about increase to minimum wage

Democrat Tim Ryan voted for it, while Republicans Bill Johnson and Mike Kelly voted against it

(WKBN) – The U.S. House of Representatives approved raising the federal minimum wage from the current $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour over the next six years.

Democrat Tim Ryan voted for it, while Republicans Bill Johnson and Mike Kelly voted against it.

Ryan said in a statement, “Too many Americans are working multiple jobs to make ends meet. No person should have to live like this in the richest country in the world.”

Kelly said in a statement, “Nobody who comes to America comes for the minimum wage. They come to America for maximum opportunity. It will lead to fewer jobs and more Americans sitting at home rather than working.”