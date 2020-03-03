Columbus Dispatch: Recoverer of airmen’s remains under investigation

A mountaineer is under federal investigation after an expedition to the Himalayas to recover WWII crew remains

MARYSVILLE, Ohio – A newspaper is reporting that a mountaineer is under federal investigation after an expedition to the Himalayas to recover the remains of the crew of a B-25 bomber shot down in World War II.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday that Clayton Kuhles was met by federal agents when he returned to the United States with small plastic bags containing what he said were human remains.

Kuhles, of Prescott, Arizona, says that Indian officials checked his bags before he left the country and that he was cleared to leave.

Two of the airmen were from Marysville, Ohio. Residents there had funded the expedition.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Columbus Dispatch.)