SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sugarcreek officer has been injured, and a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sugarcreek, Ohio, Fox 8 reports.

A post on the Ohio Going Blue Facebook page says a Sugarcreek police officer was stabbed in the neck.

Fox 8 says the officer was taken to the hospital in a helicopter. They’re reporting he’s in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating, according to Fox 8.