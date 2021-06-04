Report: Inmate’s death at Ohio prison ruled a homicide

ORIENT, Ohio (AP) – The death of an inmate who died in his cell at an Ohio prison earlier this year has been ruled a homicide.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction had said Michael McDaniel died Feb. 6 after he became combative and injured two guards who had tried to remove him from his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient.

The 55-year-old declined medical attention, according to officials, but later collapsed and died at a hospital.

Citing an obtained autopsy, The Columbus Dispatch reported the Franklin County Coroner’s office said the manner of McDaniel’s death was homicide and ruled the cause of death was “stress induced sudden cardiac death.”